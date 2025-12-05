Baltimore police warn of robbery scheme targeting jackets and Citizen watches

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are warning the community of a new robbery trend targeting jackets and Citizen watches.

Police say the robberies are targeting young people and the brands being stolen are North Face, Canada Goose and Moose Knuckles.

These incidents happened while victims are commuting to and from school and moving through public spaces.

In several cases, suspects have displayed weapons to intimidate victims.

Investigators say these incidents are not isolated and aren't being committed by a single group.

Several juvenile arrests have been made and their ages range from 15 to 18.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to contact 410-366-6341.