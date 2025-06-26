Baltimore Police talk man off 13th story ledge after nearly 17 hours of negotiation

BALTIMORE — It took 16.5 hours, but a man is now safe after police literally talked him off a ledge.

Tense negotiations kicked off around 6am Wednesday when officers were called to a high rise apartment building on W. 29th Street for someone threatening to take their own life.

Police raced to the 13th floor, finding a man on the balcony about to jump.

At this point, all emergency resources were called including the Crisis Response Team, Hostage Negotiators, and Fire Department.

Finally after nearly 17 hours, officers moved in pulling the 32-year-old man back into his apartment.

He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Meanwhile, a police negotiator had to be treated for an injury sustained while pulling the man to safety.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.