Baltimore Police seek to identify 'porch pirate' suspected in Federal Hill package thefts

BALTIMORE — Around this time of year, it's common to see folks around town dressed like Captain Hook, Captain Jack Sparrow, or even Blackbeard.

However, the Baltimore Police are seeking to identify a different kind of pirate, a porch pirate.

Police believe this particular pirate is connected to four package thefts in the Federal Hill area.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the identity of the individual depicted is asked to contact the detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit tips anonymously through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website via text.

