Baltimore Police host trunk-or-treat event at Alameda Shopping Center for Halloween

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police officers handed out candy to trick-or-treaters during a daytime trunk-or-treat event at the Alameda Shopping Center on Thursday.

The Baltimore Police Department's Northeast District organized the community event, giving children an early start on Halloween festivities before traditional trick-or-treating begins at sundown around 6 p.m.

Watch: Baltimore's finest making Halloween sweeter! Baltimore Police Host Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Alameda Shopping Center

Terrell Legrand discovered the event by chance while running errands with her grandchildren.

"I was just driving by, going to the dollar store and I saw the trunk or treat and I said, 'Y'all want to stop?' They said yes," Legrand said.

The woman appreciated the positive interaction between police and children in the community.

"It's nice for the kids to see the officers doing something nice and not always hearing bad things about the officers. So I mean I wish I would have known about it sooner. I would have helped out," said Legrand.

The timing worked perfectly for families, as Baltimore City Schools had an early release day, allowing students to participate without missing class.

