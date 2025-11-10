Baltimore Police ID person in sketch whose remains were found at the Inner Harbor

Update:
Within one hour of posting to social media on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said they identified the individual.
Original Story:
Baltimore Police are looking to identify a person whose remains were discovered near the Inner Harbor earlier this month.
On Monday a composite sketch was released of the individual, in hopes the public could provide some leads.
Another sketch shows what are believed to be tattoos located on the body.
RELATED: Police pull body from Baltimore Inner Harbor Sunday
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.