Baltimore Police ID person in sketch whose remains were found at the Inner Harbor

Police say this sketch is of a person whose body was discovered in the Inner Harbor on Nov. 2, 2025
Update:

Within one hour of posting to social media on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said they identified the individual.

Original Story:

Baltimore Police are looking to identify a person whose remains were discovered near the Inner Harbor earlier this month.

On Monday a composite sketch was released of the individual, in hopes the public could provide some leads.

Another sketch shows what are believed to be tattoos located on the body.

RELATED: Police pull body from Baltimore Inner Harbor Sunday

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

