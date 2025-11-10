Baltimore Police ID person in sketch whose remains were found at the Inner Harbor

Update:

Within one hour of posting to social media on Monday afternoon, Baltimore Police said they identified the individual.

Original Story:

Baltimore Police are looking to identify a person whose remains were discovered near the Inner Harbor earlier this month.

On Monday a composite sketch was released of the individual, in hopes the public could provide some leads.

Another sketch shows what are believed to be tattoos located on the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.