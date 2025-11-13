Baltimore police honor veteran employees with new group ceremony

The Baltimore Police Department is highlighting employees who serve in more than one uniform through a new employee resource group for veterans.

The BPD Valor Employee Resource Group brought together officers, detectives and civilian staff who are also military veterans for a special ceremony. The department says veterans make up a significant part of its ranks.

Some veterans say training and teamwork from the armed forces are transferable skills used in policing in the city.

"Military and policing may be two very different jobs, but one thing is consistent, everything is a team effort. Nobody is able to get anything done without building partnerships, both with the men and women who are working directly next to them, as well as people far afield, across other organizations and sometimes even across the world, and while the jobs are different, there are a lot of qualities that definitely carry over between the two," Detective Brendan Cassidy said.

Cassidy first served in the New Jersey and later the Maryland Army National Guard. The department says the ceremony is about recognizing that kind of continued service.

