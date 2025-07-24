Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore Police are looking for this man in connection to an open investigation

WMAR
BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police want to identify the man pictured above. He may be connected an open and active investigation.

Anyone knowing the identity of this individual is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or MCS at 1-866-7Lockup.

