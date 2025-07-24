Baltimore Police are looking for this man in connection to an open investigation

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police want to identify the man pictured above. He may be connected an open and active investigation.

Attempt to Identify



In reference to an open and active investigation, detectives need your help in identifying the individual seen in these photos.



Anyone knowing the identity of this individual is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or MCS at 1-866-7Lockup. pic.twitter.com/OJf4GVZAP2 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 23, 2025

