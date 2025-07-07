Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore Police are looking for the individuals in this video in connection with a homicide

Baltimore Police are looking for the individuals in this video.

Authorities say they are connected to the homicide of 23-year-old Lavar Steeles which happened in the Southwest District.

It happened on June 13th, at 12:47 a.m. in the 1500 block of W. Fayette St.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying these individuals.

Anyone with info is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or @MCSMaryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

