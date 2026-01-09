Baltimore parents make final plea to save four schools facing closure next week

BALTIMORE — Baltimore parents and educators made their final plea to the school board before they vote on closing several schools in the district.

WATCH: Parents plead to save four schools Parents plead to save four schools

Four Baltimore City Public Schools are on the chopping block facing closures: Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, Renaissance Academy, Dallas Nicholas Elementary School, and New Song Academy.

The reasons span from poor academic performance to financial shortcomings.

Thursday, teachers and parents from each school, like Mark Blackman, had their last chance to speak their piece to the school board to save their schools.

"Dallas is an amazing school, we love it. It has a 92% satisfaction rating, one of the highest in the entire city and there are many other reasons that we feel very strongly that this school needs to stay open in this neighborhood," Blackman said.

The school board will vote January 14th on whether or not to close any of the schools.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.