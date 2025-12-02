Baltimore Orioles team up with veterans shelter for Giving Tuesday

The Baltimore Station received a special visit from Baltimore Orioles employees on Giving Tuesday, as members of the team's volunteer program served lunch and spread holiday cheer to veterans.

Members of Orange and Black Gives Back — the Orioles' employee volunteer program — spent the morning serving a homemade lunch prepared by Oriole Park chefs and handing out Orioles-themed winter hats to veterans at the shelter.

"We are very fortunate to have staff members from the Baltimore Orioles here today. Playing some games with our men, serving an amazing lunch, and then also decorating our facility for the upcoming holiday season, which is really, really exciting," Baltimore Station executive director Kim Callari said.

The Orioles are also hosting an online auction to benefit the Baltimore Station. The auction is open now through December 7 at 10 p.m., with items like a pregame batting practice experience up for bid.

More information on the auction can be found here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."