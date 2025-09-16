Baltimore Orioles partner with Red Cross for blood drive during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

The Baltimore Orioles are stepping up to the plate to help save lives by partnering with the American Red Cross and MedStar for a blood drive during Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

More than 100,000 people in the United States suffer from the genetic disease, and many need regular blood transfusions to manage pain and fatigue.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood.

"I want to encourage people in the black community because 1 in 3 people have the ability to donate blood to sickle cell patients. So I roll up my sleeve and give blood. When I was a little girl I hated giving blood, but now this is most important for us to donate," said Lenora Henry, the executive director of the American Red Cross in Central Maryland.

The drive coincides with the Orioles' HBCU Night, hoping to inspire fans to roll up their sleeves and donate.