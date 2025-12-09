Baltimore Orioles offer 12 days of holiday deals at team store

The Baltimore Orioles are spreading holiday cheer with 12 days of deals at their team store, featuring different categories each day including headwear, ladies and kids apparel, and novelty items.

Fans who missed Black Friday deals will have another chance to save big on jerseys. The store is offering special promotions on Fridays and December 23rd.

"We've got one coming up this Friday and one coming up on the 23rd where fans, if they missed it on Black Friday, will have an opportunity to get 40% off a jersey for their favorite player, including our custom jersey selection as well, so it's a great last minute gift opportunity," retail supervisor Michelle Soldano said.

The store also offers winter outerwear including Starter coats and Nike bomber jackets in sizes up to 4XL.

The Orioles team store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camden Yards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.