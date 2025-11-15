Baltimore nonprofit set to close after 31 years of service

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore nonprofit, the Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition (HEBCAC), will be ending operations after 31 years of service.

“Loss of significant operational funding and a shortage of unrestricted revenue and cash reserves have made it impossible for HEBCAC to continue providing services to the community,” HEBCAC Board Chair Brandon Lockett said. “The HEBCAC staff, executive director, board of directors, and I are very proud to have supported local neighborhoods as well as the health of City residents for decades. The board of directors is particularly grateful to our amazing staff for their hard work and commitment.”

For over two decades, HEBCAC has operated the Baltimore City Eastside Youth Opportunity (YO) Center.

The YO program supports unenrolled teens in earning their GEDs and securing employment and will be ending on Friday, December 13.

Another neighborhood program impacted by the closure will be Dee's Place, known for its peer recovery practices.

“Dee’s Place is a well-loved institution in Baltimore and has contributed greatly to the community and members who sought its support,” Lockett said.

HEBCAC also owns the NEST, a 10-bed shelter for unhoused people aged 18-24 that houses them for up to 90 days and connects them with resources to get them into permanent housing.

The NEST will close as of Friday, January 30, 2026.

“As with Dee’s Place, we are exploring possibilities to transition revitalization efforts within the Milton-Montford, Madison-Eastend, and Broadway East neighborhoods to other organizations in the New Year. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to lead this organization,” Executive Director Angela McCauley said.