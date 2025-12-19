Baltimore nonprofit NPower Maryland celebrates 1,000th tech graduate amid industry talent shortage

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore nonprofit celebrated a major milestone this week as it continues addressing the tech industry's talent shortage in Maryland.

NPower Maryland marked its 1,000th tech graduate during a celebration event. The organization trains future IT and cybersecurity workers to fill local positions throughout the state.

"The tech industry as a whole, there's a definite talent shortage and of course here in Baltimore and even in Greater Maryland, that talent demand, that talent shortage, is also present," said Demetrius Hill, executive director of NPower Maryland. "So our goal here is in power we understood that that need and we're here to kind of help fill that gap."

After graduating from the program, NPower helps students find apprenticeships, internships and jobs within their field.

