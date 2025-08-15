Baltimore nonprofit connects residents to careers in construction and clean energy

BALTIMORE, Md. — Timothy Wright has a new outlook on life, thanks to the training he received at Civic Works’ Center for Sustainable Careers.

He first came to Civic Works in 2020, after being laid off during the pandemic.

“Things wasn’t going how they was supposed,” he says, “so I found Civic Works, and they had opportunities that just weren’t opening up for people.”

The center trains people for careers in construction and clean energy. These are stable, well-paying jobs for people who don’t have college degrees.

Timothy has completed two programs: utility infrastructure and electric vehicle service equipment technician.

“I would like to be a heavy equipment operator, the ones who go out and dig up the ground,” he says.

Timothy doesn’t have to look far to find the next opportunity.

Civic Works brings local employers to its center quarterly for a job fair. So new graduates from its workforce development program can connect with those ready to hire.

“I actually got a very positive response, and I like how everyone went here at the job fair,” he says after Thursday’s job fair, “because, like I said, still opportunities that are opening up further, opening up constantly. Helping everyone and everybody. Like, if you can get here, you have an opportunity to better yourself.”

Civic Works' job training program doesn't just connect people to jobs.

The nonprofit provides ongoing support to set participants up for long-term success. That makes employers eager to hire qualified candidates coming through the program.

“We like to work with programs that kind of have that step up,” says Yasmeen Espinal, human resources manager for Allan Myers, “and help those communities to kind of get people on the right track, get people back into the workforce.”

If you're interested in finding a job in construction or clean energy, Civic Works can help. Their job developers will assess your skills and sign you up for training programs.

Go here to learn more.

