Baltimore mother facing charges after allegedly commanding pet pit bull to attack her teenage daughter

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother was arrested over the weekend after police say she ordered her pit bull to attack her 17-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Mullikin Court for reports of a dog attack and found the teen with multiple bites on her body.

Baltimore Police told WMAR-2 News that the mother, 42, commanded her pit bull to attack her daughter during a fight between the two.

The teen was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital for additional treatment. The mother was also taken into custody and hospitalized for minor injuries.

Charges against the mother are pending her release from the hospital.

Animal control seized the pit bull.