Baltimore mother continues fight for justice in son's police shooting death

A Baltimore mother is once again calling for accountability in the police-shooting death of her son.

Donnell Rochester was shot and killed during a traffic stop four years ago by Baltimore City Police.

When officers approached his car, police say Rochester drove away.

According to police, officers fired four shots, one of which killed him.

An Attorney General's report later classified the case as second-degree murder and manslaughter. No officers have been charged.

"Donnell should still be here. He'll be 23 in September, and I feel as though I'm not supposed to bury my child. My, my child's supposed to be buried in me," said Danielle Brown, Rochester's mother.

Brown says she will continue pushing for what she calls justice for her son.

