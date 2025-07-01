Baltimore mid-year crime report shows a 22% decrease in homicides

BALTIMORE — Baltimore continues to see reductions in major crime areas, like homicides and gun violence as noted in the police department's mid-year crime report.

The report says the city has seen a 22% decrease in homicides with 68 this year and 88 at this point last year.

There's also a 19% decrease in non-fatal shootings with 164 this year and 204 last year.

Recent high-profile incidents remind us that there is still work to be done to improve our department and rebuild trust with our communities,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “

The report adds that 120 suspects have been arrested for homicides and non-fatal shootings. The non-fatal shooting clearance rate is 44%, which is 24% higher than the department's 10-year average.

“Our continued progress is the direct result of the comprehensive, evidence-based public safety strategy that we have implemented in partnership with residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to acknowledge the leadership of our community violence intervention ecosystem, MONSE, the men and women of BPD, our regional law enforcement agencies, and our partners in the State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Attorney General. But our work is far from over. 68 lives lost to violence is 68 too many. While we acknowledge the historic lows we are experiencing, we must simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do and our success makes me commit even further to doing it.”