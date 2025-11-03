Baltimore Metro stations to receive life-saving naloxone boxes by week's end

BALTIMORE — Every Baltimore Metro station will have naloxone boxes installed by the end of this week, providing immediate access to the life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug for transit riders and community members.

City leaders partnered with MTA and the Maryland Peer Advisory Council to implement the initiative, which comes after several mass overdoses in Baltimore this year, including a July incident in Penn North that sent 27 people to the hospital.

Each box contains Narcan, protective equipment, and video instructions available in both English and Spanish. MTA is working with nonprofits to train station workers on proper use of the emergency supplies.

"We see community leaders, city staff, and volunteers alike coming together with one mission: save as many lives as possible," said a program representative.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses and can be administered by anyone without medical training.

MTA plans to expand the program to light rail and bus stations in the future, while MPAC hopes to bring the boxes to local businesses and libraries throughout the community.

The initiative receives funding through the Opioid Restitution Fund announced last month.