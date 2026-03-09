Baltimore mayor signs law to raise pay and benefits for nearly 4,500 security officers

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has signed the Security Officers Compensation Bill into law, a measure city leaders say will improve the standard of living for nearly 4,500 security workers across the city.

The law directs the city's wage commission to set a minimum compensation level for security guards each year. The rate will be based on whichever is higher — federal pay standards for security guards or the average pay and benefits for city employees.

The wage commission will set the rate each year by July 1, with new pay levels taking effect the following January. The first increase is expected Jan. 1, 2027.

About 1,800 of the workers affected by the law are members of the Service Workers Union. City leaders say the new wage and benefit standards are also intended to reduce turnover in the industry.

Security officer Tasha Burrell spoke at the bill signing and described what the new law means for her family.

"The better wages and benefits will mean that my son and I could finally have a place of our own. It will mean no longer living paycheck to paycheck, no more choosing which essential needs we have to postpone until I can find the money," Burrell said.

