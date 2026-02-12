Baltimore Mayor Scott declares March 7 'Be More United Day' as DC United commits to city

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott made it official, declaring March 7 "Be More United Day" in the city as DC United revealed new details about its long-term commitment to bringing professional soccer permanently to Baltimore.
The proclamation came as the Major League Soccer team announced plans for deeper community engagement and a permanent presence in the city.
"This decision is about more than one day. This is about a long term investment into the city of Baltimore. It starts on March 4th when DC United will join the Boys and Girls Club for a community event that marks the beginning of deeper engagement within our neighborhoods," a team representative said.
DC United also announced that NBA star Carmelo Anthony has joined as a partner in the project, adding star power to the initiative.
The team is working with state and city officials to identify sites for a soccer campus that would include a stadium and youth academy, making Baltimore a permanent home for professional soccer.
The game at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for March 7 at 4:30 p.m.
