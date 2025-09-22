Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott swears in new city leaders

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott swore in several new leaders Monday, including Matt Garbark as the city's new Department of Public Works director.

Garbark will take charge of services ranging from trash collection to water and wastewater management. He has worked for the city for nearly a decade.

"I really want to just continue to make progress on stuff that's already happened. I don't want to reinvent the wheel. I just want to continue to move the ship in the right direction and make some meaningful progress," Garbark said.

The mayor also appointed a new health commissioner and bureau heads for DPW's solid waste and water divisions. City leaders say the moves will strengthen services and support the mayor's priorities for Baltimore.