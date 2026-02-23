Baltimore marks start of Ramadan with community celebration and state proclamation

BALTIMORE — This past week marked the beginning of Ramadan, a holiday observed by Muslims worldwide as a holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

Here in Baltimore, the Council on American-Islamic Relations held its Welcome to Ramadan event on Saturday.

Governor Wes Moore issued a proclamation recognizing the sacred month, and several congressional offices also provided citations honoring the Muslim community.

Leaders say Ramadan pushes Muslims to give more, care more, and stand up for others.

"At its heart, Ramadan is about humility, gratitude, and service, and those are the values that can bring us together, regardless of our faith and our background," a community leader said.

Approximately 350,000 Marylanders observe Ramadan.

