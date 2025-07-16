Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore man facing 20 years for allegedly assaulting postal worker

David Zalubowski/AP
A United States Postal Service mailbox stands along Bonnie Brae Boulevard Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a U.S. postal service letter carrier.

According to the indictment, 47-year-old Jamie Paul Taylor is accused of assaulting the federal worker with a knife, inflicting injuries to the carrier.

This stems from an incident on June 11 in the 3100 block of Strickland Street.

The victim and witnesses told law enforcement that Taylor accused the victim of not being a postal worker. He announced he was going in his house to get a knife and came back and attacked the victim.

Officials say the victim had injuries to his elbow and finger as he tried to run from the assault.

Taylor threw the knife at the postal worker before the victim and witnesses subdued him.

If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

