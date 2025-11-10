Baltimore leaders push for better pay, benefits for city's 4,000+ security officers

Baltimore city leaders are pushing for better pay and benefits for the city's security officers through new legislation that would establish citywide compensation standards.

Council President Zeke Cohen joined members of the Service Workers Union to introduce the Security Officers Compensation Bill, which aims to help officers afford basic necessities by setting minimum standards for wages and benefits across the city.

The legislation would impact more than 4,000 officers who currently earn $15.80 per hour. Many struggle to cover essential expenses, including healthcare and basic living costs.

Lavonne Shaw, a security officer who works in Harbor East, described the difficult choices she faces due to inadequate insurance coverage. Her doctors do not accept her employment insurance, leaving her with recurring medical problems.

"So now I have all kinds of pain that keeps me up at night and leaves me sleep deprived. If that's not bad enough, I have to choose between medicine and food. It's always a choice. It's really rough," Shaw said.

The proposed bill represents an effort to address compensation disparities among security officers working throughout Baltimore and ensure they can meet their basic needs while serving the community.

