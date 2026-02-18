Baltimore launches Asset Explorer to help residents find nearby parks and rec centers

BALTIMORE — After the announcement of the new Playbook phase last week, Baltimore City Rec and Parks wants everyone in Charm City to be aware of the playgrounds and rec centers near them.

To help Baltimoreans get aware and activated, Rec and Parks has launched the new Asset Explorer.

The asset explorer will make it easier to find the green spaces, trails, and recreational facilities in the area.

In addition, the explorer is accompanied by a YouTube tutorial video, which can be accessed once you click on the Interactive Park Map, which will help users navigate the explorer.

For an even deep diver into the construction projects, Rec and Parks has on their dashboard, visit the Capital Improvement Projects Tracker.

This tracker also has a YouTube tutorial video.