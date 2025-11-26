Baltimore jury awards $21 million to victims of violent apartment attack

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury awarded more than $21 million to two victims who were violently attacked in their apartment in 2023, holding landlord companies responsible for hiring an ex-convict maintenance worker without proper screening.

WATCH: Jury awards $21M to Baltimore apartment attack victims Jury awards $21M to Baltimore apartment attack victims

April Hurley and Jonte Gilmore sued the landlord companies for hiring Jason Billingsley as a maintenance worker before the attacks. The lawsuit claimed the companies failed to take proper steps in the hiring process.

In September 2023, Billingsley sexually assaulted Hurley and slashed her throat. He also beat Gilmore before setting their Edmondson Avenue apartment on fire.

"Today feels like justice was served. And I'm extremely grateful for the jury," Hurley said.

Billingsley pleaded guilty to the attack in August 2024 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Three days after attacking Hurley and Gilmore, Billingsley killed tech CEO Pava LaPere. He pleaded guilty to that crime as well, landing him three life sentences total.

Hurley said the verdict sends a message to landlords about tenant safety.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.