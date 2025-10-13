Baltimore Jewish community celebrates hostage release with hope for lasting peace

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Jewish community is filled with hope and gratitude following the release of 20 hostages from Gaza after more than 700 days in captivity. Images of buses carrying the freed hostages from Gaza to Israel played out on national television, showing emotional embraces between the hostages and their family members.

"I'm as hopeful as I've been since 2 years ago, absolutely we are full of hope now," said Howard Libit, executive director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

The release brought mixed emotions for the community, as it included both living hostages and the bodies of those who had been killed.

"There was such gratefulness, gratitude, excitement to see all of the living hostages returned, mixed with some sorrow about the bodies of the slain hostages also starting to be returned," Libit said.

Alan Ronkin, regional director of the American Jewish Committee, described the significance of the day for the Jewish community.

"It was a very good day and probably the first really good day we've had in about two years," Ronkin said.

While many Jews living in America may not personally know the hostages released, there remains a strong connection to those affected.

"We have a shared faith, we have a shared history, we have a shared homeland, and it really hits home for all of us," Ronkin said.

The joy from the hostage release also brings concerns about achieving lasting peace in the Middle East. Libit expressed hope that this could be a transformative moment for the region.

"I would love if we are actually able to transform the Middle East with this peace deal that we have a way to ensure peaceful coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians if there is in fact the international will to see through all 20 points of the president's plan and we move ahead and ensure that Israel has security it needs. Palestinians have the security they need that aid is able to come through, and they're able to redevelop Gaza in a way that's productive," Libit said.

The Baltimore Jewish Council is organizing a celebration for the hostage release Tuesday evening.

