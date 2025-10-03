Baltimore increases landfill tipping fee for first time in 32 years

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City increased the landfill tipping fee for the first time since 1993, in an effort to divert waste from the landfill and align Baltimore's fees with those of neighboring jurisdictions.

The Board of Estimates approved the increase in its meeting on Wednesday. The new rate will begin on November 1, 2025.

It is going from $60 per ton to $127.50 per ton, plus the existing disposal fee, bringing the total cost to $135 per ton. The last rate adjustment was in 1993 when it rose from $50 to $60 plus the $7.50 disposal fee.

The change is expected to generate $8.9 million annually. The aim is to reduce incentives for out-of-area haulers to transport their waste to Baltimore.

The new fees also align with neighboring counties. Last year, Baltimore County raised its Eastern Landfill rate to $125 per ton.

The increase does not affect existing fees charged to BRESCO, which are governed by a separate contract and increase annually by 2.5%.

It also does not affect small haulers, who will continue to pay $20 for loads up to 7,000 pounds and $3.38 per 100 pounds for loads above that weight.

Baltimore City residents may continue to dispose of recycling, electronics, appliances, and household waste at DPW’s five Residential Drop-off Centers at no cost.