BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Homeless Project hosted its "Lunch On Us" event in East Baltimore today, offering much more than just a free meal to those in need.

WATCH: Baltimore Homeless Project offers more than just free lunch at 'Lunch On Us' event Baltimore Homeless Project offers more than just free lunch at 'Lunch On Us' event

In addition to providing food, the nonprofit organization distributed hygiene kits and offered housing support, mental health resources, and free haircuts to attendees.

"Everybody needs help and we may not know when our downfall would be. So it's important to just continue to keep uplifting others and pass them on to vital resources that we come across that we know that it can benefit their life," said a representative from the organization.

The Baltimore Homeless Project has been serving the city's homeless population for five years. The organization will hold its annual fundraiser on August 8th.

This isn't the first time WMAR-2 News has highlighted the group's work. The Baltimore Homeless Project was previously featured in our Bridging the Gap series, which celebrates the people and stories moving our communities forward.

For more information on their work and other groups helping their communities, visit wmar2news.com/bridgingthegap.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.