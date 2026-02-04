Baltimore high school coach arrested on drug charges

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City high school coach has been arrested on felony drug distribution and possession charges.

Jamar Briscoe, 35, was a coach at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, according to a spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools.

On January 31, investigators followed Briscoe and another man, Kevin Toppin Jr., to the area of 4129 West Forest Park Avenue.

Both men were carrying large black bags, charging documents say

After the two men entered a building, investigators watched and waited.

About five hours later, both men emerged from the building empty handed. Investigators quickly stopped and detained the duo, and revealed themselves as law enforcement.

After searching the building, investigators found cocaine, fentanyl and other drug-related equipment. In total, more than three kilograms of suspected cocaine and more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl were recovered.

"This quantity of suspected fentanyl seized from Briscoe and Toppin Jr. represents potentially millions of fatal doses of the drug," charging documents say.