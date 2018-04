BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Those wanting a change in their lifestyle, had a chance this weekend.

A group calling themselves SBB Fit 4 Life held a health and wellness expo in Baltimore, to spread the message, that you're in control of your own health.

The idea; to get people thinking about living a healthier life and understanding many chronic diseases facing America today, are preventable.

Featured at the expo, was a vegan chef offering education and plant based food tastings along with fitness instructors teaching light aerobics.

The goal in the end, is to "learn to let food be our medicine".