Baltimore health clinic relocates services due to maintenance problems

BALTIMORE — Some services at a West Baltimore health clinic are moving to a new location starting this month due to ongoing facility issues.

The Baltimore City Health Department announced that family planning and sexual health services at the Druid Health Center will relocate to Total Health Care at 1501 W. Saratoga Street beginning Tuesday, October 14.

The Family Planning and Sexual Health & Wellness Clinic at Druid Health officially closes Friday, October 3, with services resuming at the new location after a brief transition period.

The move comes after the city inspector general released a report in July detailing maintenance problems at the Druid Health Center on West North Avenue, including dangerously hot temperatures. The inspector general's office stated that this was their third visit to address issues at the center, including pest infestations.

"While relocating services is never easy, we remain committed to improving access to quality care and a smooth and supportive transition for all patients," said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Health Commissioner.

Dental services will remain at the Druid Health Center for now.

Patients needing clinical services during the transition can visit the Eastern Health Center at 1200 E. Fayette Street or call the clinic phone numbers for assistance.

City leaders said they are working on a new facility, which won't be completed for another 18 to 24 months.

Contact Information: