Baltimore family left devastated after beloved dog stolen from front yard

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore family is devastated after their beloved dog was reportedly stolen from their front yard.

Bandit, a Shiba Inu, was taken from his home along the 2400 block of Harlem Avenue, around 5:30pm on August 4.

"Bandit is much more than a pet," Teshara Cook tells WMAR. "He is my parents constant companion and has brought them unconditional love. Seeing them go through this has been heartbreaking."

Cook says the family has surveillance video of the alleged thief walking off with Bandit.

A report was filed with Baltimore Police on August 6, for which the department has confirmed.

The family is offering a reward for Bandit's safe return.

According to a flyer issued by the family, Bandit was last seen just before 6pm on August 4 around Baltimore Street and Franklintown Road.