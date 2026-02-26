Baltimore family credits Johns Hopkins team for daughter's survival after open-heart surgery at 4 days old

A Baltimore family is sharing their story of hope at the 37th annual Mix 106.5 Radiothon benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

When Kristen and Gerrard Sheppard learned their daughter Tatum had a serious heart condition before she was born, they turned to Johns Hopkins Children's Center. At just 4 days old, Tatum had open-heart surgery.

Now 5 years old, her parents say Tatum is "thriving," and credit the team at Hopkins who cared for her.

Gerrard Sheppard, the father of Tatum, offered some words of encouragement. "Show up for the people that need it the most," he said. "You know, we're here to raise money for Johns Hopkins and, you know, on behalf of the staff and everyone that took care of us here, it's the least we can do is show up, share Tatum's story, and let other families know that you can make it out on the positive side and you will."

The radiothon runs through tomorrow on Mix 106.5.

Since 1989, the fundraiser has raised more than $31 million for the Children's Center.