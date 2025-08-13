BALTIMORE — A company in Baltimore for more than 10 years is closing its plant and moving its operations to Pennsylvania.

Baltimore Fabrication will close at the end of November and lay off 33 employees, According to a Work Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the Labor Department.

Back in July, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Baltimore Fabrication was investing $6.2 million to expand its manufacturing in York County.

Lenny Rice Baltimore Fabrication closing plant, moving jobs out of state

Over three years, it's expected to create 75 new, full-time jobs and retain 47 current positions.

The company, which opened an initial manufacturing location in York, Pennsylvania in 2024, is now expanding to a second nearby location through the acquisition of a 35,000-square-foot building also in York.

In a statement announcing the investment in July, Governor Shapiro said, "My Administration is committed to creating real opportunity across the Commonwealth — that’s why we are investing in a talented, skilled workforce, cutting red tape and eliminating permit backlogs, and creating shovel-ready sites for companies that want to move or expand in Pennsylvania.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $250,000 Pennsylvania First Grant and a $200,000 WEDnet grant to train their workers.

Baltimore Fabrication, an affiliate of SteelFab since 2021, was founded in 2014 in Baltimore. The company fabricates and erects steel frames for buildings, including structural components, and also handles miscellaneous metal fabrications.

We reached out to Baltimore Fabrication about the move and are awaiting a response.