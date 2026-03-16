Baltimore EOC demobilized as tornado watch ends, but wind advisory and heavy rain continue

According to Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Emergency Operations Center has been demobilized.

Agencies will continue to watch weather conditions and will respond to the ongoing wind advisory.

The National Weather Service (NWS) ended the tornado watch and severe storm warning at 3:30pm for parts of Maryland and Virginia, including Baltimore City.

Heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, and winds reaching up to 50 mph are expected this evening.

Authorities are keeping track of conditions in order to ensure a rapid and effective response. Residents are asked to stay alert by monitoring forecasts and official city communication channels for updates and be prepared to take immediate protective actions if more warnings are issued.

What Residents Need To Know

Residents should prepare ahead of time and review the safety precautions below:

Emergency Kit

Assemble an emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, and necessary medications. Ensure mobile devices are fully charged in case of power outages.

Seek Shelter Immediately if Warnings Are Issued

If a Tornado Warning is issued or severe winds approach your area, move immediately to the lowest level of your home or building, preferably to an interior room away from windows.

Stay Indoors During Severe Weather

Residents should remain indoors during severe thunderstorms. Avoid windows and glass doors and stay away from large trees that may fall during strong wind gusts.

Avoid Flooded Areas

Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding in some areas. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Protect Outdoor Property

Secure or bring inside outdoor furniture, trash cans, and loose items that may become airborne in strong winds.

Stay Informed

The City will continue to share updates as weather conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to sign up for BMOREAlert at https://www.baltimorecity.gov/emergency/our-work/bmore-alert [baltimorecity.gov] or by texting BMOREAlert to 888777 to receive emergency notifications directly to their mobile devices.

Residents should also follow official City social media channels and local news outlets for the latest updates.

Closures & Delayed Start Times

The Department of Public Works (DPW) closed the Quarantine Road Landfill, Northwest Transfer Station, and all Residential Recycling Centers at 1:00 PM today. Additionally, DPW Evening street sweeping routes are cancelled due to the anticipated storm conditions.

All locations of the Enoch Pratt Free Library closed early at 1:00 PM today and suspended programming. Regional recreation centers — including Rita Church Community Center, Middle Branch Fitness & Wellness, C.C. Jackson Recreation Center and Cahill Fitness & Wellness Center — closed early today. Additionally, Baltimore City Recreation & Parks cancelled all permitted events and scheduled activities today after 1:00 PM.

Code Purple Declaration

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) has declared a Code Purple from 10:00 AM today through 9:00 AM Wednesday, March 18th due to the forecasted weather temperature at or below 32 degrees.

MOHS’ Outreach Teams have been out since this morning to identify and engage people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, offering shelter, resources, and transportation.

Residents in need of shelter — or those who see someone experiencing homelessness — are encouraged to call (443) 984-9540 before 9:00 PM.

Residents can also request outreach services at http://homeless.baltimorecity.gov/winter-shelter [links-2.govdelivery.com] or by emailing homelessoutreach@baltimorecity.gov. Residents can also contact the MOHS Outreach Team or call 311 anytime.

As part of MOHS’ Code Purple activation, the following Continuum of Care (CoC) providers will operate as warming centers for people experiencing homelessness:

My Sister's Place Women's Center – Women and Children Only 17 W. Franklin St., Baltimore, MD 21201 Daily, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Weinberg Housing & Resource Center (WHRC) 620 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202 Daily, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

DPW Service Updates

DPW reminds residents that trash and recycling collections will not be impacted by the inclement weather, as collection services take place Tuesday through Friday. Street sweeping will occur on morning routes only; evening sweeping is canceled. DPW crews will return to their yards and remain on standby for potential deployment as needed.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and assist with storm preparation by clearing debris from their property and nearby streets that could clog storm drains and contribute to flooding.

For updates as the storm develops, residents are encouraged to follow DPW on social media and monitor their email and text alerts for any service-related notifications.

BGE

BGE is mobilizing for this storm and proactively increasing staffing to ensure crews are available to respond to any power outages as quickly and safely as possible. BGE is particularly monitoring the increased potential for high winds, which can have a severe impact on trees and power lines. Downed trees, limbs and other debris cause approximately half of all power outages during storms. Preparations are focused on keeping customers safe and restoring service promptly if outages occur.

Outage reporting and safety tips:

Safety is top priority. Residents are urged to stay away from downed wires and assume any downed wire is energized.

To report an outage or downed wire, call BGE at 877-778-2222 or go to BGE.com/outage [links-2.govdelivery.com].

Residents can report their outage [links-2.govdelivery.com] in any of the following ways:

Online at [links-2.govdelivery.com]BGE.com [links-2.govdelivery.com] BGE's free mobile app Text message, to 69243 Phone, by calling 877-778-2222



Reporting services are available 24 hours a day.To sign up for email and text notifications, visit BGE.com/alerts [links-2.govdelivery.com].

Reporting Issues

Residents are encouraged to report non-emergency issues to 311, including:

Downed trees or branches

Flooded streets or storm drains

Power outages or damaged infrastructure

Debris blocking roadways

Damaged traffic signals or streetlights

Residents can submit and track requests using the Balt311 mobile app, online portal, or by dialing 311.

Residents should call 911 for life-threatening emergencies, including structural damage, injuries, or situations involving immediate danger.

