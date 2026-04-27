Baltimore elementary students learn financial literacy inside the Ravens locker room at M&T Bank Stadium

Students from two Baltimore City schools got a once-in-a-lifetime experience learning about money from inside the Baltimore Ravens locker room.

Baltimore students learn financial skills inside Ravens locker room Baltimore students learn financial skills inside Ravens locker room

About 100 students from Lakeland and Medfield Heights Elementary Schools visited M&T Bank Stadium for a financial fitness event. The hands-on program combined football and real-life skills to teach children about budgeting, saving, and spending.

The event is part of a partnership between M&T Bank, the Ravens, and local schools aimed at making financial education easy to understand.

"A lot of these kids don't have an introduction. I know I didn't have an introduction on how to manage money at this age, and so instilling these values really early on is a great way to get them putting their best foot forward financially," Kelly Tallant, director of community relations for the Baltimore Ravens, said.

Students learned through interactive, football-themed games. One activity, timed perfectly with draft weekend, involved building a team within a set budget.

"They have a budget that they get to work with, and players are valued at different dollar amounts, so they get to build their team based on their budget," Tallant said.

Students also played "financial Jenga," a game with a twist where they answered financial questions with each block they pulled.