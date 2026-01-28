Baltimore DPW recycling drop-off centers reopen Wednesday after temporary winter weather closures

BALTIMORE — DPW recycling drop off centers will reopen Wednesday 28, 2026 after temporary closing due to the recent snowstorm.

The following locations are reopening:

Sisson Street Residential Recycling Center – 2840 Sisson Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Bowleys Lane Residential Recycling Center – 6101 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore, MD 21206

Northwest Transfer Station – 5030 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Quarantine Road Sanitary Landfill – 6100 Quarantine Road, Baltimore, MD 21226

The temporary closures were necessary due to hazardous snow and ice conditions.

DPW thanks residents for their patience as crews worked to safely reopen these facilities.

