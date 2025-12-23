Baltimore DPW Facilities to Close on Christmas Day

BALTIMORE — Just in time for the Holidays, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) its service schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

DPW trash and recycling collection street sweeping and sanitation yards will move as scheduled.

Christmas Eve — Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025

Trash and recycling collection will operate on their regular schedules.

Street sweeping will operate on its regular schedule.

All DPW sanitation yards and drop-off centers will be open.

DPW administrative offices will be closed.

Christmas Day — Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025

All DPW offices, sanitation yards and drop-off centers will be closed.

No trash or recycling collection will occur.

No street sweeping will be conducted.

Makeup Day:

Trash and recycling collection normally scheduled for Christmas Day will be made up on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

DPW Facilities Closed on Christmas Day

The following facilities will be closed to residents and haulers:

Northwest Transfer Station — 5030 Reisterstown Road

Quarantine Road Landfill — 6100 Quarantine Road

Northwest Residential Recycling Center — 2840 Sisson St.

Southwestern Residential Recycling Center — 701 Reedbird Ave.

Eastern Residential Recycling Center — 6101 Bowleys Lane

Free Christmas Tree Mulching Services

DPW will offer free Christmas tree mulching services from Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, through Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Location:

Sisson Street Residential Recycling Center, 2840 Sisson St.

Hours:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Preparation:

All ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed before drop-off. Residents should bring bags or containers to collect mulch.

Alternative Christmas Tree Disposal

Residents may also dispose of Christmas trees with their regular weekly trash collection through Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

Trees must be placed at the same location as regular trash pickup.

All ornaments, tinsel and decorations must be removed.

Note: There will be no Christmas tree mulching or collection services on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

311 Call Center Remains Open

Baltimore City’s 311 Call Center will remain open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and all City-observed holidays.