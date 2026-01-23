Baltimore declares Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Tuesday as wind chills drop to single digits

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Friday evening, January 23, through Tuesday, January 27.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the single digits, with the possibility of negative wind chills.

Extended exposure to these conditions can pose serious health risks. Under these conditions, the risk of cold-related injuries, such as frostbite and hypothermia, increases, and prolonged exposure can be life-threatening.

“In anticipation of this weekend’s storm – which is forecast to bring snow, ice, and freezing temperatures – the Health Department has declared a Code Blue Extreme Cold alert,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

“Cold weather impacts our most vulnerable residents first, especially our children, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions. Call 311 or reach out to the shelter hotline if you need help, and please look out for your neighbors.”

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health

Department’s website here.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.