Baltimore declares Code Blue Alert as dangerous wind chills threaten frostbite, hypothermia

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Monday, January 19 evening to Wednesday, January 21st morning.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the teens and single digits, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Extended time in these conditions can be life-threatening.

The Maryland Department of Health, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, has reported 5 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season.

“We want to ensure all residents — especially our most vulnerable residents, children, older adults, and pets — take additional measures to safeguard themselves and loved ones,” says Mayor Scott.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health

Department’s website [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com].

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.