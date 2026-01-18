Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore declares Code Blue Alert as dangerous wind chills threaten frostbite, hypothermia

Code Blue extended once again in Baltimore
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MarianVejcik
<p>Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit</p>
Code Blue extended once again in Baltimore
Posted

BALTIMORE — A Code Blue Alert has been declared in Baltimore City from Monday, January 19 evening to Wednesday, January 21st morning.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the teens and single digits, increasing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Extended time in these conditions can be life-threatening.

The Maryland Department of Health, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, has reported 5 cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season.

“We want to ensure all residents — especially our most vulnerable residents, children, older adults, and pets — take additional measures to safeguard themselves and loved ones,” says Mayor Scott.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health

Department’s website [gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]. 
For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211. 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR