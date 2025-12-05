Baltimore could become home to first National Museum for the Blind in the United States

BALTIMORE — Blind people could soon have their achievements celebrated at a national museum in Baltimore if Maryland's federal lawmakers succeed in their efforts to establish the facility.

Congressional representatives are working to designate a National Museum for the Blind at the National Federation of the Blind headquarters in Baltimore. The proposed museum would be the first of its kind in the United States and the first museum owned and operated by blind people.

"The stories of blind people are worthy of preservation, study, and celebration at the highest levels of our nation. They are stories of joy, accomplishment, and determination," said Mark Riccobono, president of the National Federation of the Blind.

The museum would showcase remarkable achievements by blind individuals, including Eric Weimeyer's historic 2001 climb of Mount Everest as the first blind person to accomplish that feat. Currently, a series of plaques commemorate the achievements.

Riccobono emphasized the ongoing need to change perceptions about blindness.

"Blind people are much closer to equality in society than ever before, but blindness is still feared more than cancer and death itself. But not by those of us who are living the lives we want every day as people who happen to be blind," Riccobono said.

The museum requires congressional approval to become federally recognized. Congressman Kweisi Mfume, who represents Maryland's 7th District, and Senator Chris Van Hollen are leading the legislative effort.

"So when the museum opens its doors, and it will, we're gonna fight this tooth and nail to win this. When it opens its doors, as you know, it will be the first museum of its kind," Mfume said.

Federal designation would provide significant advantages for the museum, including federal protections and easier access to funding opportunities.

