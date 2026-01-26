Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltimore closes all recycling centers Monday due to weather conditions

Fred Slade
BALTIMORE — All Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) Recycling Centers will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026, for the safety of staff and visitors due to weather.

This includes the following locations:

  • Sisson Street Residential Recycling Center – 2840 Sisson Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
  • Bowleys Lane – 6101 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore, MD 21206
  • Northwest Transfer Station – 5030 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
  • Quarantine Road Sanitary Landfill – 6100 Quarantine Road, Baltimore, MD 21226

Locations will reopen as weather permits.

