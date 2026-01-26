Baltimore closes all recycling centers Monday due to weather conditions

BALTIMORE — All Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) Recycling Centers will be closed Monday, January 26, 2026, for the safety of staff and visitors due to weather.

This includes the following locations:

Sisson Street Residential Recycling Center – 2840 Sisson Street, Baltimore, MD 21211

Bowleys Lane – 6101 Bowleys Lane, Baltimore, MD 21206

Northwest Transfer Station – 5030 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215

Quarantine Road Sanitary Landfill – 6100 Quarantine Road, Baltimore, MD 21226

Locations will reopen as weather permits.

