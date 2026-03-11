Baltimore City trash pickup and drop-off services may face delays through Saturday, March 14

BALTIMORE — Trash pickup and drop-off center services may hit some speed bumps this week.

According to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW), trash collection and services at some residential drop-off center locations may experience delays from Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14.

In addition, the waste-to-energy facility, which is operated by Win Waste Innovations and which takes in Baltimore City's trash, is closed for maintenance.

As a result, all Bureau of Solid Waste disposal operations will be temporarily redirected to the Quarantine Road Landfill.

Because of the increased volume at the Quarantine Road Landfill, residents may notice the following:

Slower trash collection on some routes as DPW crews will face longer wait times to dispose of their loads at the landfill.

Longer wait times at the Northwest Transfer Station, Quarantine Road Landfill, and Residential Recycling Centers

Limited availability of roll-off containers at recycling drop-off centers

DPW crews will continue to provide service while limiting delays during this time.

Residents are asked to be patient as crews manage the increased disposal traffic.

Normal service levels are expected to resume once the maintenance outage concludes.

