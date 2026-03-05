Baltimore City to launch deer management program to address decades-long overpopulation problem

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is preparing to launch a deer management program to address what officials say is a decades-long overpopulation problem.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Rec and Parks held a community meeting to explain its plan for deer management.

The department says wildlife experts trained to safely use firearms will conduct removal operations when the parks are closed to the public.

The city plans to begin culling deer next month in public parklands focusing on large forested areas including Druid Hill Park, Gwynns Falls, Leakin Park and Herring Run Park.