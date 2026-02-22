Baltimore City to activate emergency operating center Sunday afternoon ahead of winter storm

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced the city will activate the Emergency Operations Center starting at 2:00 p.m Sunday, ahead of a winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Baltimore region from 3:00 p.m. Sunday to 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Baltimore is expected to receive four to eight inches of snow. Residents are encouraged to take all necessary precautions, stay indoors whenever possible, and check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.

Residents should prepare ahead of time:

Prepare: Assemble emergency kits for both your home and vehicle. Make sure you have warm clothes, extra blankets, food, water, a radio, and flashlights in case of power outages. Check on elderly family members or neighbors to ensure they have what they need.

Stay Inside: We strongly encourage residents to stay home during snowfall. Road conditions can deteriorate rapidly, putting safety at risk.

Practice Fire Safety: Be careful with secondary heating sources like space heaters. Always use as directed and avoid placing them anywhere that may be a fire hazard. Ensure smoke alarms are in working order and establish a fire safety plan for your family.

Keep Pets Safe: Remember to bring pets indoors whenever possible. If you witness a pet without adequate shelter, contact animal control via 311. If you believe an animal is in immediate life-threatening danger, call 911.

If You Must Drive: Ensure your car is cleared of snow and well-maintained. Remember: "Take it slow on ice and snow." Surfaces that look wet may be icy. Slow down, increase your following distance, and remember that speed limits are for perfect weather — not snow conditions.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for BMORE Alert or by texting BMOREAlert to 888777.

Residents are also encouraged to report city issues and non-emergency issues to 311.

311 is extending hours during the storm. It will open at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, and will remain open continuously throughout the day, operating overnight and rolling into Monday.

Call wait times may increase due to higher call volumes.

