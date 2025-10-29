Baltimore City Sheriff's Office launches food drive to support families impacted by SNAP benefit changes

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office launched a food drive to help families impacted by the changes to SNAP benefits.

As the government shutdown continues, they want to support families affected by the cancellation of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting,

November 1, as well as furloughed federal workers.

Deputies will collect non-perishable food items at local grocery stores as well as the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse and the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

“Hunger is not a political issue, it’s a human one,” said Sheriff Sam Cogen. “The vast majority of SNAP recipients are children, older adults, and people with disabilities, and we are going to do everything in our power to help.”

Check the Sheriff's Office social media pages for updates on which grocery stores the deputies and staff will be at to collect donations.

If you can't make it, you may bring canned goods and other non-perishable food donations to:



The Jury Entrance of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse located on St. Paul Street

The North Calvert Street entrance of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The food drive will continue through the end of November.

All donations will stay local and serve families across Baltimore City.

