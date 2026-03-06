Baltimore City Schools' employee facing child pornography charges

BALTIMORE — An employee at Henderson-Hopkins is now facing child pornography charges.
Charging documents say the employee, identified as Jonah Askew, was in a relationship with a teenage girl.
The victim told investigators the two would have consensual sex which included the taking and receiving of nude photos.
Askew allegedly uploaded this content to an adult website when the two broke up. The documents say she was between the ages of 15-20 in the videos.
The victim says she got police involved due to him harassing her on Instagram. She told officers Askew did not have permission to post any of the content on the adult website.
Police were able to take the content down and matched the IP address to Askew's home.
Askew is currently on leave.
Baltimore City Public Schools released the following statement:
City Schools is aware that an employee at Henderson-Hopkins has been charged with crimes related to child pornography. Please note that the charges are not related to the school or its students. While the alleged conduct connected to these recent charges occurred prior to employment, the individual passed the pre-employment background check. The person - who we are unable to name due to privacy rules - has been placed on leave pending a resolution of the case.
The school has informed the staff, families and school community and will provide support for anyone who needs it.