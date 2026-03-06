Baltimore City Schools' employee facing child pornography charges

BALTIMORE — An employee at Henderson-Hopkins is now facing child pornography charges.

Charging documents say the employee, identified as Jonah Askew, was in a relationship with a teenage girl.

The victim told investigators the two would have consensual sex which included the taking and receiving of nude photos.

Askew allegedly uploaded this content to an adult website when the two broke up. The documents say she was between the ages of 15-20 in the videos.

The victim says she got police involved due to him harassing her on Instagram. She told officers Askew did not have permission to post any of the content on the adult website.

Police were able to take the content down and matched the IP address to Askew's home.

Askew is currently on leave.

Baltimore City Public Schools released the following statement: