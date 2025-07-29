Baltimore City leaders address opioid crisis following Penn North mass overdose that hospitalized 27

Baltimore's opioid crisis was back in the spotlight at City Hall today, just two weeks after a mass overdose in Penn North hospitalized 27 people.

City leaders, advocates, and public health agencies shared new overdose data and stressed the need for better coordination and more resources to combat the ongoing crisis.

"Because what I'm seeing now is that young people my kids age 13, 14, 15 are getting high on drugs, overdosing and families are leaving out with children," said Glover.

Councilman Antonio Glover of District 13 expressed his frustration during the meeting, adding, "This is where I come from and I'm tired of saying what I'm tired of saying, and we gotta do something about it."

While overdose deaths have dropped 25 percent this year, officials say the city still faces alarming drug trends, including deadly mixes like fentanyl and sedatives.

